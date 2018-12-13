Tanzania: Five People Held Over FGM in Tarime

SEVERAL female genital mutilation (FGM) perpetrators have been arrested in Tarime District and face criminal charges in court, the Police Force has said.

"We have managed to arrest five Ng'aribas (female circumcisers) and they have already been arraigned to court," Tarime Rorya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Henry Mwaibambe told a press conference in his office on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested early this week in different villages of Tarime, according to the RPC.

"They had planned to mutilate seven girls," the RPC said.

But one of them, who performed FGM arrested after allegedly circumcising three girls.

"The suspect was arrested together with parents of the three girls subjected to FGM," the RPC said.

FGM season is reportedly underway in some parts of Tarime.

Mr Mwaibambe said the Police Force was on high alert to ensure all FGM perpetrators, including traditional elders backing the illegal and harmful ritual were arrested.

"Traditional leaders have been attending anti-FGM seminars and they have benefited a lot, but still some are backing FGM acts. We will deal with them," the RPC warned.