Liberia: NCCC Receives U.S.$500 to Construct Dormitory, Staff Quarters

The government has donated US$500,000 to the Administration of Nimba County Community College (NCCC) to construct dormitory and staff quarters to enhance academic activities.

The vice president of administration, Edwin Kruah, recently informed this newspaper that government allotted the amount in the 2018/2019 national budget exclusively for the construction of faculty housing and student dormitory on NCCC's campus.

Kruah said the administration is, at present, working on some academic programs to elevate the NCCC to a full-fledged degree-granting institution, in order to host more students and, at the same time, bring in Master's degree holders that are professional teachers to form part of the faculty staff.

"The Administration, headed by Dr. Edward Wonkeryor, is teaming with other faculty members to meet the benchmark for recruitment of professors, while in the process of elevating the school to gain full-fledged degree status. Right now we have almost met the criteria set by National Commission on Higher Education for any institution of higher learning to offer first degree," he said.

According to Mr. Kruah, NCCC has agreed to recruit 40 percent of the faculty with Master's degree, in order to meet the growing demand of student enrollment, and also set up a well-equipped library and laboratory.

He said that NCCC already has science laboratory and a library, while the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is currently constructing a multipurpose laboratory on the campus, which is about 90 percent completed.

NCCC is one of the leading community colleges in the country. It has hosted commencement convocation three times since it was established in 2010.

In July this year, Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor, who served as president of Tubman University in Maryland County, until he was dismissed, was appointed NCCC's president, succeeding Dr. Yar Gonway Gono, who presided over the graduation of three classes in 2015, 2016, and 2017 before her dismissal.

Wonkeryor's two-year leadership at Tubman University was characterized by tribal sentiments and continuous demonstrations that led President George Weah to remove him from the institution on March 5, 2018.