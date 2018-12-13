Liberia: USAID Presents 50 Motorcycles to Moh for Community Level Service Delivery

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has presented 50 Yamaha-AG motorcycles to authorities of the Ministry of Health (MoH) for use to improve health delivery and access to social welfare services at the community level, a release has said.

According to the release, the motorcycles, in particular, will be used by community health supervisors to enhance the supervision of more than 600 community health assistants who provide primary healthcare and other services to more than 230,000 residents of 525 communities in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba counties.

The bikes, the release said, will also be used to improve health data collection and reporting in those communities. Additionally, health workers will use the bikes to help with timely reporting of disease outbreaks in the communities they serve.

The motorcycles were provided by USAID through its Partnership for Advancing Community-based Services (PACS) project.

Over the past three years, according to the release, PACS has supported the MoH to implement the National Community Health Assistant Program in the three USAID priority counties.

PACS also provides technical and operational support to other agencies of government, including the ministries of Public Works and Gender, Child and Social Protection as well as civil society organizations (CSOs) to ensure the delivery of social welfare services.