Liberia: 'Liberia Is On God's Agenda'

-Says Evangelist David De Vos

Evangelist David De Vos, founder of the "Go And Tell" Ministries, based in the Netherlands, has said that God is about to intervene in the affairs of the nation and bring about total deliverance of his people.

De Vos, who commenced his week-long crusade on Wednesday, December 12 at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, believes that God is not limited by culture or continent to work in the lives of his people. The crusade runs from December 12-16, beginning from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m daily.

"We expect God to work in a marvelous way. We are here today because we believe that Liberia is on God's agenda, all I have learned in my life is to follow the direction of the Holy Spirit and I actually believe that God is going to do something great for this country," said De Vos.

"We also sense that this is a special time for Liberia and great things are about to come. I have been preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ since I was a young boy. The Lord called me at the age of 9; I started preaching at the age of 16 and we have a great ministry that God has entrusted to us under the name, "Go And Tell". While preaching the gospel, He led me to different nations and he has allowed me to bring miracles crusade for Liberia."

De Vos, who spoke at a press conference in Monrovia on Monday, said the Lord has touched him to pray with miracle with compassion, "we preach Jesus because we love the people, and we preach miracle because we truly want to receive from God what you need."

He added, "There are many things that man can do but there is something that only God can do, and I truly believe that it is good that we all have this momentum together. By just trying, praying for the sick and the leaders you will see God's greatness. It is not about me but it is about Jesus and when you see how great He is, you will go out there and testify His goodness and mercy."

He called on Liberians to believe and know that God who did it before for the children of Israel can also do it again for Liberia.

As part of his ministry's mission to Africa and other parts of the world, De Vos has preached to thousands of people in Togo, Nigeria, Benin, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso, where the crippled walked, blind eyes opened, the deaf and the sick got healed and hundreds surrendered their lives to Jesus through the miraculous healing power of God.

Hosting Evangelist De Vos is Evangelist Joseph Billy Bimba, who is the founder and president of Liberia for Jesus Evangelist Ministries. Bishops, Pastors, Evangelists and other church leaders in Liberia are supporting the Crusade.