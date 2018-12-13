Liberia: Ambassador Gurly Teta Gibson Commissioned to the Court of Saint James

President George Weah has cautioned Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Court of Saint James, Madam Gurly Teta Gibson, to be effective and responsible in executing her duties, an Executive Mansion has said in a release.

According to the release, President Weah says he looks forward to seeing Amb. Gibson justify the confidence reposed in her with diligence and commitment.

"Before I commission you, let me say that I have reposed confidence in you on behalf of the people, and the state of Liberia whose interest you are expected to serve during your time at the Court of Saint James," the President said on Tuesday, December 7, 2018, at his Foreign Ministry office.

"I therefore request that you demonstrate diligence and patriotism in every step you take while representing us," the President urged Amb. Gibson.

The President also wished the Liberian female envoy the best of luck, and then assured her of the country's support and prayers.

He called on Amb. Gibson, to even in the face of tough times, exercise a great deal of patience, which he described as a good virtue for public officials.

President Weah called on Amb. Gibson to use her expertise and experience in diplomacy to explore all necessary avenues to bolster the bilateral relationship between Liberia and the United Kingdom.

"You are going to be representing Liberia in one of the world's influential countries," the President said, adding, "You therefore have to make sure that our bilateral relationship remains intact and thriving."

Amb. Gibson, while responding, expressed appreciation to President Weah for the confidence reposed in her, said the President's vision and strong leadership has enabled the international community to take a favorable look at Liberia.

"There is a strong need for all Liberians to work together to achieve economic growth," she said, nothing that the Pro-poor agenda will propel Liberia to a level where the citizens will reap developments and peace."

She thanked God for giving Liberia a leader who is "very passionate about the development of his country." Amb. Gibson assured President Weah that she would use her assignment to promote the government's agenda by encouraging investors into the country.

It can however be recalled that that the Hot Pepper newspaper in a July 1, 2015 article entitled :As Super Hyper Runaway Corruption Becomes "Public Friend Number one" reported that US Homeland Security had closed an account at the Liberian Embassy in Washington after having noticed that millions of dollars were being transferred to some identified accounts owned by the Liberian Embassy.

Further, according to the story, from those accounts millions of dollars were being transferred to private accounts, one of which was traced to Teta Gurley Gibson, then Liberia's trade representative in Philadelphia. traced to individuals working with the Liberian Embassy.

The Hot Pepper newspaper quoting an undisclosed source said Madame Gibson who was at the time carrying a US green card but working as a diplomat in the US was illegal. It however remains unclear if such developments would impair her acceptance by the UK Government to serve in that country.