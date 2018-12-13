Liberia: MYS Clarifies Construction of 'Concentration Camps' Report

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) says it has not embarked on the construction of several "concentration camps" across the country for less fortunate persons, otherwise referred to as "Zogos," contrary to a story attributed to Abraham M. Bah, Administrative Assistant to the Deputy Minister of Youth Development, as reported in the December 5 edition of the Daily Observer, under the headline "Gov't to Build Camps for Zogos."

The newspaper also quoted Mr. Bah as saying, among other things, that the camps were being built to train and prepare zogos and less fortunate persons for the task of nation-building in the future.

However, MYS Minister D. Zeogar Wilson said that while his ministry is seeking ways and means to help properly address the plights of less fortunate and at-risk youth in Liberia, including those referred to as zogos, it was unfair for any staff from the ministry to misinform the public about projects the entity has yet to begin, adding that his office did not authorize Mr. Bah to do so.

It can be recalled that in the Wednesday, December 5 edition of the Daily Observer, it was reported that the ministry has embarked on the construction of several "concentration camps" across the country, quoting Bah, Administrative Assistant to deputy minister of youth development, when he spoke at a peace-building and social cohesion training workshop in Ganta, Nimba County.