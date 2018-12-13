Sudan: Al-Bashir Affirms support to Ministry of Social Security

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir has expressed direct support, sponsorship and concern over the programs of the Safety Commission to end poverty in all the Sudanese states.

Al-Bashir, who met, Thursday, in the Presidential Palace, the Minister of Social Security and Development, Dr.Widad Yagoub, gave directives for giving concern to the National Project for Feeding and accommodating the high school students in the poorest states.

The minister said in press statements that she has presented a detailed report to the President on the program of the ministry.