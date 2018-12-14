Rwanda: All Set for Inaugural Karting Slalom in Rwanda

The first Karting Slalom competition will be staged this weekend at the Kigali Convention Centre, Times Sport has learned.

The two-day event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, starting from 10am to 10pm.

According to Fabrice Yoto, the head of Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) technical team, participants will be required to pay a small (undisclosed) amount of money to register.

"Racers will be given 2 laps to practice and get familiar with the karts before competing in a 1.5km race in order to qualify for the best eight of the competition," Yoto explained.

Yoto pointed out that the best eight will then be given 15 minutes of race where the winner will be determined by the pace and number of laps covered during that period of time.

Kart Racing is a type of open-wheel motorsport, and is commonly regarded as the stepping stone and gateway to higher ranks of motor sport in the world.

The race uses small, open, four-wheeled vehicles called karts, go-karts, or gearbox/shifter karts depending on the design.

Kart racing was launched in Rwanda in August this year, by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) President, Jean Todt, during the 2018 Confederation of Africa Countries Motorsport (C.A.C.M.S.) congress in Kigali.