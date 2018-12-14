Mozambique: New Assistant Attorney-Generals Sworn in

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday called for a closer relationship between the bodies of the administration of justice and ordinary citizens.

He was speaking in Maputo at a ceremony where he swore into office two new assistant attorney-generals, Samuel Miambo and Gloria Adamo. At the same ceremony, a new member of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDR), Ismael Panachande, also took office.

The appointment of Miambo and Adamo to senior positions as public prosecutors "reflects the potential these cadres have to make a relevant contribution to the performance of the institution", said Nyusi.

He noted that the Public Prosecutor's Office has important powers in investigating and bringing to justice those responsible for financial and tax offences. Nyusi expected Miambo and Adamo "to pay special attention to these matters, and to give clear signs of determination in the investigations so that offenders may be held responsible for their actions".

"I urge you to approach citizens, using the tools at your disposal so that citizens not only know their rights and duties, but also understand what a law suit is, how it works, and who can represent them in court", said Nyusi. "Bear in mind that the laws you apply will only be useful and effective if they satisfy all Mozambicans".

He added that Mozambique has undergone economic and social changes which demand from all sectors redoubled efforts in production and productivity, and this reality also required changes in the way public institutions, and particularly the administration of justice, operate. The legal system in Mozambique is notoriously slow, and so Nyusi urged greater speed in dealing with cases.

"Magistrates and law officers are called upon to ensure greater rapidity in handling cases and to produce decision with a quality in line with the legal norms in force and with concrete reality", he stressed.

Prior to her current appointment, Adamo was deputy chief attorney in Maputo City, while Miambo was an advisor to Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili.