Zimbabwe: Ex-Soccer Star Found Dead

FORMER soccer star Olisidio Simbi, who used to play for the now defunct Premiership sides Black Aces and Rufaro Rovers, was yesterday morning found dead in Glen Norah A, Harare, with his genitals severed, according to police reports.

He was 48.

It was claimed that a passerby walking through an area near Kundai Government Primary School discovered Simbi's body.

According to Harare Province Police spokesperson Webster Dzvova, Simbi was allegedly stabbed to death by his 19-year-old son Bazilio on Tuesday night following an altercation between the two.

"We can confirm the death of Olisidio Simbi whose body was found this morning (yesterday) at around 6:45am near Kundai Primary School in Glen Norah A.

"Simbi, who was employed by PSMAS, first had a domestic issue with his wife on Monday and she moved away to her parents' house in Chitungwiza.

"And the following day, Simbi and his son Bazilio had an altercation over cleaning of the house and Simbi is alleged to have grabbed a kitchen knife threatening to stab his son who managed to overpower him and turned it against his father.

"After having stabbed his father on the chest, Bazilio took his body into the bedroom and covered it with blankets after mutilating his genitals before he went on to dump it near Kundai Primary School in the dead of the night.

"But during their investigations, the police managed to see some wet blankets and some blood stains in the bedroom which led the suspect (Bazilio) to confess that he was the one who killed his father before dumping his naked body near Kundai Primary School," said Dzvova.

Simbi's body was later ferried to Harare Central Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Born and bred in Harare's high-density suburb of Mbare, Simbi started his soccer career at an early age and he once played under Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe at a junior side called Mbare National in the late 1980s.

Growing up in Mbare and playing football at junior level, Simbi also rubbed shoulders with the likes of Gilbert Mushangazhike, Innocent "Mbazo" Musapenda, Garikayi Mukangairwa, Hope Chihota, Chamu Musanhu, Mike Maringa, Tichaona Diya, Ernest Masango-Chigama and Misheck Mapika who all went on to become household names in the local Premiership playing under different teams.

At senior level, Simbi had a stint at Black Aces before he was snatched by the late John Nyamasoka's Rufaro Rovers where he played alongside fellow talented players such as Butler Masango, who was the team captain, Shingirayi Arlon, Owen Nhunhama, Vincent Chigaga, Archibald Mudavanhu and David Malunga. And Masango and popular local football personality Charles "CNN" Mabika were among the first people to offer their condolences to the Simbi family following the untimely death of the former Rufaro Rovers and Black Aces utility player.

Mabika said: "He was a dedicated player who was at home as a defensive midfielder or centreback when he turned out for both Black Aces and Rufaro Rovers. Simbi was also a gritty ball winner who hated losing and was still involved in the game as he would help youngsters in the high-density suburb of Mbare.

"I was with him a fortnight ago at Mbare's Kingston Grounds for the Chairman's Cup final where the legendary George 'Mastermind' Shaya was the guest of honour and he told me that he (Simbi) was planning to venture into coaching.

"It's so sad that his dream was sadly cut short by his untimely death. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace."

Masango also expressed shock over the untimely death of his former teammate at Rufaro Rovers, Simbi.

"Yes, I was his (Simbi's) captain at Rufaro Rovers in 1995 and he was a hard working and tough-tackling young player who just loved his football. My heart is saddened by Olisidio's untimely death and my thoughts and prayers are with the Simbi family," Masango said from his base in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

Craneborne Bullets head coach Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera, who also played alongside Simbi at Black Aces in the late 1980s, described him as a talented player who could have reached greater heights.

"I remember playing alongside him at Aces and he was a good player who had so much potential. They were the guys who we expected to play in the Premier League but fortunately he managed to get a full-time job early and didn't take his football career further.

"He was a very disciplined guy who was always punctual at training and could also play as a centre half," said Saruchera.

Simbi is survived by his wife and three children; and funeral arrangements were still to be confirmed by late yesterday. Mourners are gathered at No. 3705 Glen Norah A.