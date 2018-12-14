Tanzania: Police Pledge to Locate Missing Muslim Cleric

Mwanza — Police here have said they have launched a search for the missing Muslim cleric and academician, Sheikh Bashir Gora, who is believed to have been abducted by unknown people.

"We are shocked by Sheikh Gora's reportedly abduction, but we will make sure that he is found by any means," said the Mwanza Regional Police commander Jonathan Shanna on Thursday, December 13.

Sheikh Gora, who is also the principal of Thanawi Islamic Institute located at Nyakato, went missing on December 6, this year.

Speaking to The Citizen at his office, Mr Shanna said the police were shocked to receive the reports of Sheikh Gora abduction.

"He is a respected religious leader, guardian of ethics, he has no problem with anyone, but I assure you that, we will find him by using police intelligence," he said.

However, he said the police authority hasn't received more details about his abductions including the vehicle used by abductors.

Mr Khalili Gora, a member of the family told The Citizen that they were in pains over the missing brother, but they hope government organs would play their roles well.

"This is the first incident in our family. Bashir was third born among seven children of Mr Gora," he said.

Earlier, reports had it that Sheikh Bashir Gora was abducted by a young man who came at the institute claiming that he was looking for application forms for his young brother.

He said after being told that the forms would be issued in January, he went and came back several times and later the Sheikh decided to escort him, before news broke out that he had been abducted.