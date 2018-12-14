Malawi: Moh Commits to Curtail Drug Theft in Hospitals

Lilongwe — Pic sourced from internet

Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Population (MoH), Dr. Charles Mwansambo has said his ministry is committed to curb malpractice of drug theft in hospitals of the country.

He made the remarks on Thursday at Sogecoa Golden Peacock Conference Centre in Lilongwe during Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) second annual stakeholders review meeting which was scheduled to give CMST stakeholders a platform to discuss issues concerning security and efficient management of drugs among others.

Mwansambo said that the Ministry has adopted measures aimed at curbing rampant theft of drugs in the hospitals.

"Our Ministry has put measures in place which include the establishment of advanced drug storage units which guarantees the security and storage of drugs in the hospitals," he pointed out.

He added that his ministry has installed antitheft drug unit which comprises Police, Anti- Corruption Bureau and other stakeholders, which he said that they do receive information about drug theft from various drug storage units and he said the officials they act on the issue immediately.

The Director said that anyone found stilling drugs is given a stiff punishment instantly after he or she has been caught.

Mwansambo pointed out that the government through the college of medicine and college of health sciences are training pharmacists and he said that their job will be looking at the drugs in its storage at the hospitals in a professional manner.

He is confident that, all the initiatives which the Ministry is embarking are ideal in combating issues of drug theft in the hospitals of the country.

"Through the initiatives which we are doing at the ministry in fighting against drug theft, we have observed the cases of drug theft in hospitals dropping down and we are hoping to end the malpractice," the Director explained.

Central Medical Store Trust (CMST) Technical Committee Chairperson, John Mponda said CMST has observed the improvement in the health sector of the country particularly in the areas of securing and purchasing of drugs.