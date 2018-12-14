Nigeria: Unity Bank, Naccima's Co-Branded Debit Card Revs Up Prospects

A multi-purpose and co-branded debit card, courtesy of Unity Bank Plc, and the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has been primed to boost transactions in the real sector.

The initiative, which has been described as an operational business tool, is specifically designed to promote businesses that cut across various sectors of the economy.

Besides being a debit card, it also serves identification needs and other value added services like discount for flights, hotels, vehicles and equipment purchases, Visa assistance, among others.

With some of the features on the MasterCard or VISA-enabled debit card including name, picture, as well as bank and NACCIMA logos, it is an ideal identification and a transaction instrument for the members anywhere across the world.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said: "This is a very important venture for us at Unity Bank. This venture would be one that would take all parties and stakeholders to greater heights and would be for the ultimate benefit of all the members of NACCIMA."

she noted that the strategic partnership is an alliance that will enable the association and Unity Bank to succeed together, adding that the bank will not take it for granted, but determined to make it a resounding success.

The bank's Executive Director, Business Development and Compliance, Usman Abdulqadir, added that NACCIMA has been a rallying point for all interests associated with the ease of doing business, common with the financial institution.

He said: "We are proud to be associated with NACCIMA. Unity Bank prides itself as a bank that is development oriented. From the beginning, the bank has been providing simple banking services to its customers especially the Small and Medium scale Enterprises across the country and this is one more of such engagements. Over time, Unity Bank has seen the growth and benefits of an engagement with agricultural-minded companies and SMEs.

According to him, both institutions share the same desire to reduce challenges being faced by SMEs, especially in the agricultural value-chain, assuring that whatever the bank can do to continue to assist the association would be done.

The National President of NACCIMA, Mrs. Iyalode Alaba Lawson, said: "This partnership with Unity Bank is to provide a safe, secure and universal business tool for financial transactions anywhere around the world. It is also to provide a new unique and means of identification for all NACIMA members.

"The second phase would involve the inclusion of value added service for cardholders, such as discounted fight tickets, hotels rates for rooms, equipment purchase, vehicle purchase, Visa assistance and general travels amongst many others.

"NACCIMA truly commends Unity Bank for truly keying into our issue and making a success of it and we look forward to a successful partnership with Unity bank."