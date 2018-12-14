Nigeria: Babachir Lawal Shows Up At Buhari's Campaign Group Launch

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal, was among guests who attended the launch of a campaign group for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

Lawal was a cynosure of all eyes when he showed up during the event tagged "Together Nigeria" held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, jointly organised by the Office of the Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).

Buhari, who also attended the event, promised that party men and women who work hard for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 general elections would be rewarded adequately.

He regretted that not all those that worked for the party in 2015 were rewarded, but assured that more rewards would come in 2019.

"At this point, I would like to acknowledge the overwhelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organisations across the country over the years. I say thank you to all those who contributed to our successes in one way or the other."

Those who attended the ceremony included the wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari; wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura and Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun.