Nigeria: Dana Wins Award

Dana Air has won the award for Africa's Best Domestic Airline of the year 2018, at the recently held Development in Africa Merits Award (DAMA), in Lagos.

DAMA awards is a yearly conference and awards ceremony organised by Delta Business School Limited to recognise corporate organisations and individuals, who have contributed immensely to the development of Africa through their service, humanitarian activities, business model, and creativity.

The merit award also celebrates leading businesses and academics in Nigeria and Africa, who have raised the bar, and setting new standards through creative and innovative products, ideas, and services.

The Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the airlines was honoured to be recognised as Africa's Best Airline in the domestic category.

"This award is a confirmation that Africa and indeed the world is watching, and we are glad that we are making Nigeria proud with our customer-centric products geared towards improving customer experience and value added services," Ezenwa said.

He added that exceeding the flying aspirations their guests, and giving back to the society were part of their secrets of success, having flown for 10 years in Nigeria.

"This award is a motivation for us to continue to raise the bar of our operational efficiency, safety and service delivery," he said.