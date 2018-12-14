Nigeria: Amasa, Others to Address Isi Muslim Girls in Ibadan

Nigerian Law School Hijab heroine, Barr. Firdaus Amasa will join other prominent Muslim professional women to address the Muslim girls of International School Ibadan (ISI) on Sunday in Ibadan.

In a statement by the Chairman of ISI Muslim Parents Forum, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that the one-day sensitization programme entitled: "Be Firm" will hold at the Islamic Centre, Bodija Estates and environs, Housing, Old Bodija Ibadan.

Speakers at the programme jointly organized by the Education Committee of UIMSSN Brotherhood and ISI Muslim Parents Forum include Barr. Mutiat Orolu Balogun of Hijab Advocacy Initiative, Engr. Sherifat Adeleye and Dr. Fatima Rabiu.

The programme is specially organised in honour of young Hijabis of ISI and other Muslim girls within Ibadan metropolis is geared towards educating them on the importance and significance of adorning hijab by Muslim girls.

It will be recalled that the International School Ibadan (ISI) has been embroiled in hijab controversy in the last one month following the resolve of some Muslim girls to adorn hijab to school.

The controversy has led to the closing and reopening of the school by the ISI authorities, who barred the willing Muslim girls from wearing hijab to the school and this has culminated in the Muslim parents taking the school authorities to court.