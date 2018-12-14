Tanzania: Petty Traders Turn Out En Masse for New IDs

Dar es Salaam — Thousands of petty traders from Kinondoni and Ilala municipalities yesterday turned out in large numbers to register for special identification cards.

The petty traders being registered are those whose details are recorded in their respective municipal databases. The situation, however, posed a challenge to those who are not identified anywhere. Many failed to meet the requirements for registration because their credential were not registered in the municipal's database.

Ilala District administrative secretary (DAS) Sheillah Lukuba said they were currently checking details for people who were not in the database. She said since the process was ongoing they would also get an opportunity to be registered.

"In Ilala we have received 5,000 cards and up to now almost 3,000 petty traders have already been registered and we are also working on ensuring that those whose details are not in the database also get an opportunity to be registered," said Lukuba.

She further added that the process would help petty traders to avoid falling victim to officials for carrying out business without having a permit.

For her part, Kinondoni District administrative secretary Stellah Msofe said the registration was aimed only at petty traders and will not involve those that have shops and have capital of over Sh4 million.

"Here in Kinondoni, like elsewhere, we have a database of all petty traders. Those who are showing up now to be registered without information about their businesses will force us to go over their details to see if they really qualify for registration," explained Ms Msofe.

Mr Omary Khamis, the chairperson of petty traders around Mwenge market, said this was a good opportunity for traders.

Kigamboni District commissioner Sarah Msafiri said on Friday she will meet up with local government officials to identify those who truly qualify.

to be registered and receive identity cards.

On December 7, President John Magufuli issued to RCs 67,000 special identification cards stating that they should find better places to conduct their business afterwards to avoid being disturbed by different authorities.