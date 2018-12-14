Tanzania: UAE to Open Consulate in Zanzibar

Unguja — The new Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Tanzania, Khalifa Abdulrahman Mohamed Al-Marzooqi, says the UAE has targeted to open its consulate in Zanzibar next year.

Ambassador Khalifa made the statement on December 13, 2018 when he held talks with Zanzibar's Second Vice-President,Seif Ali Iddi, at the latter's Vuga Office in Unguja Town, where he had gone to officially introduce himself.

According to the UAE envoy, the decision to open the consulate was aimed at bringing communication and diplomatic services closer to Zanzibaris.

Mr Khalifa explained that before his new appointment, he attended meetings of the United Arab Emirates with associations of businesspersons with industries from the member states of Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

He added that the meetings enabled him to learn that many businesspersons from the nations had an interest in seizing investment opportunities in Zanzibar as they have been following them through various global communication networks.

He Mr Iddi that the interest of the businesspersons of the United Ara Emirates in investing in Zanzibar was prompted by the good environment for different projects including tourism.

For his part, Mr Iddi said Zanzibar would continue being diplomatically close to the UAE to ensure there was an improvement in the economic sector and the social welfare of the peoples of both governments.

The Isles Second VP said the move followed great relations between Zanzibar and the UAE, particularly in the trade sector involving export of fruits and spice products.

He said, considering the great serenity existing in Zanzibar accompanied by the right investment infrastructure, UAE investors had a good chance of seizing the opportunities in the Islands.

Mr Iddi told the UAE envoy that time was right for his executives to follow-up on what was agreed upon in meetings following a recent official visit to the UAE by Zanzibar President Ali Mohammed Shein.

Amb Khalifa, before representing his country in Tanzania, served in different nations around the globe including Brazil, Korea and Turkey.