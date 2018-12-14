Angola: Former Higher Education Minister Dies in Mozambique

Maputo — The former Angolan minister of Higher Education Adão Gaspar Ferreira do Nascimento was found dead Wednesday in one of Maputo-based hotels in Mozambique, Angop has learnt.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the former minister are still to be clarified.

The source explained that the Mozambican authorities are monitoring the situation and pledged to provide official information on the matter at any moment.

Angolan minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, extended condolences to the mourning family.

"The death has shocked not only his family and friends, but also the whole academic society, " she wrote in a note of condolence.

Adão do Nascimento was minister of Higher Education from 2012 to 2017.