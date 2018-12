press release

Corporate Communication and Liaison

Mitchell's Plain police acted on information they received about drugs that are kept at an address in Monsoon Street Rocklands. Upon their arrival at the address, police found a total of 1110 mandrax tablets, 30 grams crushed mandrax and 20 grams of Tik worth an estimated street value of R30 000. A 23-year-old female was arrested and is due to appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates' Court once she has been charged.