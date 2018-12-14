Kenya/Tanzania: Bandari Goalkeeper Linked With Tanzania Giants

Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo could be headed to top Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga).

The 24-year old has been impressive in the local league in the past two seasons and now Mwanaspoti suggests he is attracting interest from Tanzania's most successful club.

"I am told Yanga officials called my employer and asked to know about my situation. These reports really made me happy. I wouldn't mind trying out in the Tanzanian league because I have watched some of the games over there and they are very competitive," said Shikalo.

Bandari's general manager Edward Oduor has however ruled out a move for the player at this moment.

He said: "We have offers for him but I do not think we will be releasing him. Reason being we are gunning for the Kenyan Premier League title this season and there is little chance we can achieve that when we release our dependable players."

Shikalo has also featured for Muhoroni Youth, Posta Rangers and FC Talanta.

He also plays as an understudy to Patrick Matasi in the national football team set up, and is expected to make the strong 23-man squad by coach Sebastian Migne for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Besides the custodian, Yanga are also tipped to have been interested in signing Gor Mahia's Ivorian custodian Ephrem Ghuikan.