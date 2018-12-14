Nigeria: Governor's Aide Arrested Over Alleged Rape of Minor

Calabar — An aide to the Cross River State governor on Biodiversity, Mr. Edet Okon Asim, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling an under-aged girl for more than three years.

The victim, name withheld, was reportedly forced into committing abortion twice for Asim, a former local government chairman of Calabar Municipal, with the help of her mother causing damage to her uterus earlier this year.

The abuse was discovered by her teacher who decided to share it on a WhatsApp page where rights activist and the founder of Project Alert, a non-governmental organization that specializes in handling abuse cases, Mrs. Josephine Chukwuma, took up the matter.

Chukwuma swung into action and contacted the Basic Rights Council Initiative founded by child rights activist, James Ibor, which also informed the police, leading to the arrest of Asim.

The victim's mother, Ms. Stella, (surname withheld), who was said to be the mistress of the suspect, had warned her daughter severally not to tell anyone about the serial abuses. She was also arrested by the police.

It was gathered that Stella was married to a popular Calabar-based pastor, now late who was a friend to Asim and bore two children for the deceased clergyman.

The relationship has been going on for years and when her daughter began developing feminine features, Asim was said to have taken interest.

The victim often visited the former council boss for holidays and in the company of her mother.

The victim's mother it was gathered owned apartments in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, and Calabar, Cross River, where she and her children are living before her arrest.

The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest, noting that the state command headquarters would take custody of the suspects this morning (Friday) and continue with investigation. She also promised that the police would brief the public as investigation proceeds.