South Africa: Woman Killed, Passengers Injured As Taxi Swerves Out of Control At Intersection in Rosebank, Joburg

A taxi swerved out of control through an intersection into the oncoming lanes on Jan Smuts Avenue in Johannesburg on Thursday before hitting and killing a female pedestrian and crashing into a lamp post.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 16:10 along with other services.

The woman who was knocked down showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.

A passenger from the taxi, believed to be in her late 30s, who had managed to get herself out of the wreck, was found to be in a critical condition.

She was immobilised and treated by advanced life support on-site before being taken to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

A number of other passengers with less serious injuries were treated and transported to Helen Joseph Hospital.

The SA Police Service and metro police were on the scene for further investigation.

