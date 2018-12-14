14 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jacob Zuma Joins Social Media Because 'Many People Are Talking About Me'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Screenshot of former president Jacob Zuma's twitter profile.

Former president Jacob Zuma says he has decided to "move with times" and join various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Zuma's first tweet is a video of himself, in which he says: "Hello, everyone. I have decided to move with times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me.

"I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation.

"It's me, the former president, Jacob Zuma," he announces in the 45-second clip.

At the time of publishing, that had been Zuma's only tweet.

The former president's handle, @PresJGZuma, is the same for his brand-new Twitter, Instagram and Facebook fan accounts. He also has a personal Facebook account where he has to date added 21 friends.

Former government communications head Mzwanele Manyi, who infamously bought the now defunct Gupta media empire, was quick to announce the news on Twitter.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Gauteng Sends Vbs Mayors to Integrity Commission

The ANC in Gauteng has decided to refer mayors from two of its municipalities in the West Rand to its provincial… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.