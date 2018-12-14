South Africa: Jacob Zuma Joins Social Media Because 'Many People Are Talking About Me'

Photo: Supplied

Screenshot of former president Jacob Zuma's twitter profile.

Former president Jacob Zuma says he has decided to "move with times" and join various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Zuma's first tweet is a video of himself, in which he says: "Hello, everyone. I have decided to move with times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me.

"I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation.

"It's me, the former president, Jacob Zuma," he announces in the 45-second clip.

At the time of publishing, that had been Zuma's only tweet.

The former president's handle, @PresJGZuma, is the same for his brand-new Twitter, Instagram and Facebook fan accounts. He also has a personal Facebook account where he has to date added 21 friends.

Former government communications head Mzwanele Manyi, who infamously bought the now defunct Gupta media empire, was quick to announce the news on Twitter.

Source: News24