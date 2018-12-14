Kenya: Nairobians Wake Up to Flooded Roads As Sonko Fails to Fix Drainage - Photos

Nairobi residents woke up to a second day of rains on Friday as the whereabouts of Sh50 million set aside to unclog drainage remains unknown.

Transport, Roads and Infrastructure Executive Mohamed Dagane had announced that the money was to mitigate effects of heavy rains in a 60-day emergency programme.

The programme targeted storm water drainage and sewer lines across the 85 wards in the county.

The meteorological department had warned that the city will experience possible flooding in December.

On Friday, the rains left major roads flooded and impassable.

Flood hot spots in Nairobi include South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Loresho, Muthangari and Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange, Lavington along Chalbi Drive, Globe Roundabout, Nairobi West, Ruai, Utawala, Mukuru Slums and Kibera.

Others include low lying areas in the county such as Zimmerman on Kamiti Road, River Bank area on Baba Dogo- Outer Ring Road, Garden Estate, Thome, Roysambu and Kahawa West.