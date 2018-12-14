Kenya: Interior Ministry to Supervise Circumcision of Boys in 2019

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government will from next year supervisor circumcision of boys in wake of torture and death of an initiate a county administrator has said.

Speaking in Kipipiri, Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said criminals who have infiltrated the cultural rite are misadvising and recruiting young initiates into criminal gangs.

"I have gone round across the county and discovered that the exercise has been infiltrated by criminal's who are misleading the young boys. They wait for the boys to leave reputable circumcision centres then raid their homes to brainwash and engage them in drugs," said Mr Cherutich.

Mr Cherutich said the county survey revealed that sing-parent families were the worst hit.

"Parents must be very careful when appointing mentors for their boys. You don't get a school dropout, a drunkard and a village idler to mentor your child. We will work with the church, Kikuyu Council of Elders, professional and reputable counsellors to mentor the boys," said the commissioner.

During the December initiation period, several boys sustained physical injuries after they were tortured by their mentors and sponsors.

Some were hospitalised after they were forced to consume poisonous substances and urine in Nyandarua County while one boy died in Muranga County.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said his office is sponsoring a mentorship programme for all the boys circumcised during November and December holidays.

"We are holding a conference for the new initiates before joining Form One in January. We want to ensure we have a responsible future generation," said Mr Kimemia.

Similar mentorships are going on under a programme sponsored by Mama Kepha Foundation, which has mobilised professionals from in Kirinyaga County, motivational speakers and counsellors.