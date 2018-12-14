South Africa: More Legal Woes for Colin Booysen After He Is Arrested Again

Taxi entrepreneur Colin Booysen's legal woes became more tangled following a night in a Cape Town jail after he handed himself over when he heard that he was being sought by police, his legal counsel said on Friday.

"We are not sure of the charges yet," said attorney Brendal Abrahams.

He said Booysen handed himself over at the Mfuleni police station on Thursday night with a lawyer present.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that the arrest related to a case of intimidation that happened on Thursday night.

Rwexana said he will appear in the Belville Magistrate's Court on Friday for the matter.

He is also due in the same court later in the day after he was arrested in November.

Booysen is facing a charge of breaching his bail conditions while his trial was underway at the Cape Town Regional Court for alleged extortion related to nightclub and restaurant security.

That bail condition-related arrest was after the Bellville Magistrate's Court issued a warrant because Booysen allegedly failed to report to the Belhar police station on a Monday.

That was one of his bail conditions following his arrest on a murder charge in which he was granted bail of R10 000 last month.

He and his co-accused, Vuyisane Macingwane and Kalvin Abels - his bodyguards - were arrested following the murder of Adrian Pietersen who died in a shootout during an argument with Booysen in Belhar on September 28.

Booysen has denied being a gangster as described by some. The court has heard that he earns a living as a taxi operator.

