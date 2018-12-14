Liberia: VP Taylor Frowns On Cycle of Violence

Photo: Linda Johnson Seyenkulo/LCL

Women of the Lutheran Church in Liberia march against violence in the Thursdays in Black procession.

... Against Women

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has frowned on what she refers to as 'unending cycle of violence against women and girls in Liberia.

Speaking Monday at the close of the 16 days of Activism on the main Campus of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill, Dr. Howard-Taylor through proxy Ciatta H. Clarke, Security Specialist/Advisor to the Office of the Vice President, said this unending cycle of violence against women and girls must come to an end because its impact reaches beyond natural boundaries and its effects go deep into the human soul.

Dr. Howard-Taylor wondered how the human race went beyond the love and beauty created in the Garden of Eden between Adam and Eve to where rape and violence has become "common place in our lives; but something has gone terribly wrong."

However, she said the world, in recognition of this, has lifted up this situation and has called on all humans to stop and get involved in the eradication of all forms of violence against women and girls, adding "this behooves each of us to take a step and do something to right this wrong."

Chief Dr. Howard-Taylor: "As I thought about what to do as my contribution to reducing the high level of sexual and gender based-violence in our nation, my though was to begin with the young men who becomes bread winners, husbands and fathers. And by this interaction which begins today, start to groom the next generation of decent men who would begin to look after their sisters and daughters; and just say enough is enough."

She hopes that the program will begin a cycle of awareness with men and boys "in our society, who can engage in the communities and schools to talk about the negative effects of rape and the need to eradicate it from our midst."

The Vice President then encouraged the audience to join the cycle of "protectors of our girls" and agree to become the spokesperson in their schools and communities.

Concluding, she said "let me leave you with one though from a gender activist and I quote; the world suffers a lot, not because of the violence of bad people but because of the silence of good people... please join the circle of good and decent men, whose primary responsibility is to protect, care for, and empower our girls."