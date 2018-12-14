Liberia: "Govt Renews Commitment to Protect the Rights of All"

Photo: Linda Johnson Seyenkulo/LCL

Women of the Lutheran Church in Liberia march against violence in the Thursdays in Black procession.

Participants at the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Human Rights Day, held in Ganta, Nimba County.

Justice Minister Dean Discloses

The Government of Liberia has renewed its unflinching commitment to protect the rights of every citizen and foreign resident within the territorial confines of the country, including women, children and the behaviorally and mentally challenged.

Speaking at the occasion marking the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of human Rights and the International Human Rights Day in Ganta on December 10, 2018, Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean, Jr. said the government, under the stewardship of President George Manneh Weah, remains committed to the rights of all citizens and foreigners, regardless of disability and gender, among others.

"As a nation emerging from civil conflict, when basic fundamental rights were virtually non-existent, there occasioned the crucial and imperative need to establish and develop institutions to safeguard and strengthen various Human rights institutions to ensure that the rights of ordinary Liberians are protected," he said.

Minister Dean, who proxied for the President as keynote speaker, said, "against this backdrop, the government of Liberia adopted a robust and ambitious plan of action, drafted pursuant to the 1983 Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, which called on state parties to identify and adopt steps safeguard and protect these rights."

He emphasized President Weah's continued action to protect, strengthen and support various Human Rights Institutions, as a means of advancing and protecting the rights of ordinary Liberians, throughout the length and breadth of this country, and to ensure that human rights issues remain a high priority.

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights, in partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner of Human rights (OHCHR) led the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Human Rights Day.

At the occasion the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also announced the end of the 16 days of Activism. However, Gender Minister Williametta Saydee-Tarr said the end was just symbolic and does not mean the advocacy will cease.

The occasion began with a parade on the main street of Ganta and ended with an indoor program at the Ganta United Methodist Gymnasium.

There were high profile international dignitaries, including the UN Women Country Director, Mariew Goreth Nizigama; OHCHR Country Representative, Uchenna Emelonye; UN Resident Coordinator, Yacoub El Hillo; ECOWAS Ambassador, Tunde Ajisomo; A representative of the AU and the host of other commissioners of the INCHR, headed by their Acting Chairman, Rev. Bartholomew B. Colley.

This year's celebration was held under two themes. The international theme was, "Still Working to Ensure Freedom, Equality and Dignity for All," while the national theme calls for "Sustaining the Peace by Ensuring Dignity for All."

In his statement, the Acting Chairman of INCHR, Rev. Colley, stressed on the sustaining the peace in the country by ensuring the dignity for all.

However, Justice Minister Dean has disclosed that the government demonstrated its commitment to promote and protect human rights by the inclusion of national human rights action plan in its Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity.

Authors

Ishmael F. Menkor