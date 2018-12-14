Nigeria: Barriers Against Women Must Be Pulled Down - Sirleaf

The former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has lamented societal discrimination against women, saying such barriers must be pulled down to realise the full potential in womanhood.

She spoke at the 11th Annual Leadership and Mentoring conference organized by Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women in diverse careers.

Sirleaf at the event centered on the theme: 'Enriching lives by telling our own stories", emphasized the importance of role modelling and mentorship by successful women leaders as a gift to the next generation in nation building.

She stated that, "We need to recognize that we are all equal in capacity and ability, whether male or female. When we have equity and equal opportunities, our economy will grow stronger; our society will progress, and our people will be inspired to work to achieve full potential"

Accepting the Distinguished WISCAR Award President Johnson Sirleaf added, "There are still barriers against women that we need to pull down, we must allow the courage of our convictions, passion of our causes and our collective strengths as women to inspire us to be politically involved and to birth more female political leaders. Male and female need to join hands to cause a difference and create a better tomorrow for the next generation".

The convener of the conference, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola in her address stated "this year's theme fully echoes WISCAR's exemplarity model; WISCAR has always prized the voices of confirmed successful women as catalysts for the growth and progress of up and coming mentees, treading in the footpaths of those who have gone before us.

"When they share their stories, they teach the community how to love, how to forgive, how to be fair and just, how to influence policies and how to strive to do better than today."

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!