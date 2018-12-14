Liberia Mourns Women Peace Activist

Monrovia — On Thursday, Liberians woke up to the death news of Madam Ruth Caesar, a founding member of the Mano River Women Peace Network (MARWOPNET).

The death has caused many women and activists to take to their social media pages writing condolence messages to the family and remembering the works she did while alive.

Madam Caesar died in Atlanta Georgia USA.

Elizabeth Mulbah, another founder who currently runs MARWOPNET said it was disheartening to receive the call from the deceased husband pronouncing her death.

She said the deceased believed in women activism and was always ready to impact knowledge to other women.

"She was energetic, selfless and we find it difficult to know that she is dead."

Mahmoud Koroma, Program specialist UN Women said she her death is a blow to the women's movement of Liberia. She spoke her truth to power sometimes at great personal risks. Her contribution will forever be remembered.

"She gave counsel generously. Had a listening ear and received all with warmth and a smile."

Caroline Bowah Brown of Medica Liberia says the vacuum created by Madam Caesar cannot be refilled.

She remembered her as an icon and one of the pillars in Liberia movement during the civil crises.

"As an activist, she carries on peace established MARWOPNET, a peace engagement between women in mano river countries.

"We should have done a documentary on the things she knew, but today we don't have her anymore and many information considering this movement has gone."

She states, "No one can replace her she could do extra things, I mean multi-tasking."

Facia Harris a member of the feminist forum says Madam Caesar contributed immensely to the chronicles of the fight gender equality, peace, and security, women political participation.

"The foundation we as women's rights advocates and activists stand on today has her indelible marks. We extend our prayers of comfort and deepest condolences to her family," she noted.