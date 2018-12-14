Liberia: Female Rights Advocate Wants Girls Speak Out

Photo: Linda Johnson Seyenkulo/LCL

Women of the Lutheran Church in Liberia march against violence in the Thursdays in Black procession.

-On Issues That Affect Them

The Program Manager of a civil society organization, Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH), Miss Musu Kamara is urging women and girls in the country to stand up for their rights by speaking out on issues that affect them.

Miss Musu Kamara, Program Manager, Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH)

Miss Kamara spoke over the weekend at program making the 5th edition of the "Speak out girls speech competition 2018."

Speaking further, Miss Kamara lamented that women and girls in Liberia are faced with too many challenges, but said they should not allow these challenges become barriers that pull them down.

The event according to organizer is an annual initiative of Youth Exploring Solutions (YES) geared towards facilitating a unique platform that deepens girls understanding about personality, development skills such as self-awareness, self-confidence, self-esteem, problem-solving, persuasive skills and cognitive ability to make informed decisions and smart choices.

"We should speakout for our rights and not allowing people to abuse us because of our economic background or the part of society we find ourselves. That's how we speak out for our rights," she said.

According to Miss Kamara, the Liberian Government along with its many partners needs to ensure that issues that make women and girls vulnerable are addressed.

She explained that girls have power to transform lives. She added "we may say, we cannot make a change in our little corner, but trust me with the little skills you have you can make that change. You can be that person you want to be through perseverance"

Miss Kamara noted "these kinds of forum serve as a means that girls will be able to build their potentials and become successful leaders for tomorrow. We can also change this problem we have; by coordinating as CSOs continuously to help empower girls through mentorship skill training."