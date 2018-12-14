Nigeria: 'It's Disservice to Nigeria If PDP Returns to Power in 2019'

Deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has said it would be a disservice to Nigeria if the electorate return Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2019.

While addressing supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party's secretariat in Lagos, the former Commissioner for Works, said it was in the interest of the country if President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo are reelected next year.

He said this would enable them to clear the mess PDP perpetrated for 16 years, as they would also be able to consolidate on the solid foundation that they have laid for the development since 2015.

Hamzat also appealed to the electorate to vote APC governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressing that this would enable the party to continue with the developmental chart it has been laying in the past 20 years.

According to him, "PDP destroyed Nigeria during its 16 years' reign and therefore does not deserve to be returned in 2019. We need to allow President Buhari continue with what he is currently doing."

Hamzat also dismissed insinuation that PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the party's governorship standard-bearer in Lagos, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, are capable of giving the ruling party a tough time.

He stressed: "Our campaign will be very easy because PDP destroyed Nigeria. It spent N1.7trillion on power for 16 years but could only generate 2,950 megawatts. But within three years, APC increased power generation to 6,500 megawatts.

"PDP government did not complete any road in the country, but within three years in office, APC completed many roads. It completed the Gombe-Yola-Taraba Road while Oyo-Ogbomoso Road is about 80 per cent completion."

He said Nigerians should consider the future of their children and the generation unborn before deciding whom to elect in 2019, adding,

"It is important we protect this country from PDP because it lacks plan and strategy for progress and development."

Hamzat also took a swipe at Agbaje for saying Lagos is under bondage. According to him, "Lagos has moved from state of bankruptcy it was when Bola Tinubu became governor in 1999 to a viable economic state that survives without federal allocation now due to visionary leaderships of APC. If Lagos is under bondage, the question is who enslaved it?

"APC raised Lagos Internal Revenue Generation (IGR) from N600 million in 1999 to the current N38 billion and it never owed its workers any salary. Agbaje has no point to say Lagos is under bondage."