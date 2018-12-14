Uganda: Musisi Hands Over KCCA Office to Kamya

Ms Jennifer Musisi, who has served as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director for seven years, Friday handed over office to Kampala Minister, Ms Beti Kamya.

Ms Kamya said she will run the office until a new executive director is appointed by President Yoweri Museveni.

Mr Museveni is yet to approve her resignation neither has he appointed a new executive director.

Ms Musisi announced her exit on October 15 and submitted her resignation letter to the President, indicating she would vacate office on December 15.

"When given an opportunity to make a difference, let your existence matter by leaving things better than you found them," Ms Musisi's Friday post on the agency's twitter handle, reads.

Ms Musisi said she has handed over a better city than the one she found, adding that she has done "her best" to keep the city well.

She handed over the seal of authority, 13 KCCA accounts worth Shs113.9 billion, 250 KCCA land titles, a list of staff members, ministerial reports, pending and on-going projects, financial year reports, reports of city festivals, among others items.

Ms Kamya told KCCA staff that she is not aware that their jobs are in balance following the departure of their boss.

"I wish to assure everyone that KCCA operations have to progress normally. It's not me who is going to carry out the operations. It's the team Ms Musisi is leaving here," Ms Kamya said.

Ms Kamya said that for the two and half years she has served as Kampala minister, she has interacted with several managers at the institution and found them competent.

"Ms Musisi has left a strong team. The people of Kampala should be assured that service delivery, law and order in the city will be intact in accordance with the KCCA Act," she said.