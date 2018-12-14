Malawi: Mchinji Police Assures Residents of Security During This Year's Festivities

Mchinji — pic by Sarah Munthali

Mchinji Police Officer In-charge, Owen Maganga has assured Mchinji residents that the police will provide maximum security during this year's Christmas festive season.

Maganga made the remarks in Mchinji during a stakeholders meeting aimed at enlightening residents on plans and strategies police have put in place for safe festivities.

"As a border district, Mchinji is prone to many crimes, but as police, we have put measures to ensure that people's lives and property are secured," he said.

Maganga called for close collaboration between the police and the community, saying police on their own cannot work effectively without the support from the general public.

"Make sure you report clandestine and suspicious activities, be it in your locations and business places, in that way you are helping the police reduce crime," he said.

Mchinji Officer In-charge also bemoaned the increase in human trafficking, especially children who are trafficked to Zambia to work.

"There are some unscrupulous people, especially transporters who aid and traffic children through unchartered routes to neighbouring countries. Please alert police when you see children or people being transported," he said.

Maganga also warned churches and organisers of trips to various places to ensure they use roadworthy vehicles when travelling to prevent accidents.

A representative of the community, Bishop Hastings Simbeye of Living Waters Church, bemoaned the tendency by some people who use excessive fireworks during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"These fireworks could hurt people, criminals can take advantage of the fire works' loud noise to use dangerous explosives and hurt people. I call upon you the police to prevent people from using fireworks to protect people," he said.

The meeting was attended by business people, minibus and taxi operators, religious and traditional leaders.