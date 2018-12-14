Nigeria: Man, 24, Bags 5 Years Imprisonment for Sodomy

Maiduguri — A Borno State High Court in Maiduguri has sentenced a 24-year-old man to five years imprisonment without option of fine for sodomy.

The prosecution counsel, Zainab Bukar, told the court that Abubakar Ali, of Kaleri ward, Maiduguri metropolis, was reported to Gwange Police Station by one Abba Abdullahi, also of Kaleri ward, on July 27, 2018 that the convict was caught at about 8pm of July 26, 2018 committing the act with a 13-year-old boy

Delivering judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Alkali Wakkil, said the convict had committed an act of gross indecency contrary to Section 284 of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State.

He described the act as immoral and reprehensible and as a grievous offence against all religions.

Considering the situation of the father and the prosecution counsel's plea for mercy, "I am inclined to have mercy in him," the judge said, adding that he would have sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment with fine.