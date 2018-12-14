14 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Quick Response By Police Members Led to the Arrest of a Suspect

A detective responded to the case of theft reported on 13 December 2018. Three computer monitors to the value of R6000.00 were reported as stolen from the Department of Health.

During the early hours this morning the members recovered the stolen items and also arrested one suspect (19) who was found in possession of the stolen items. The suspect will appear before the Ezibeleni Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 December 2018.

The Cluster Commander of Queenstown, Major General Funeka Siganga commended the members for the good work that have been done within 48 hours.

