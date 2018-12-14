South Africa: Le Clos Unable to Lead Team-Mates to Relay Medal

Cape Town — A Chad le Clos -led South African 4x50m freestyle relay team weren't quick enough to secure a medal on Friday at the 14th FINA World Swimming short course Championships in Hangzhou, China.

The SA quartet of Bradley Tandy , Le Clos , Douglas Erasmus and Ryan Coetzee stopped the clock in a time of 1:24.14 - which was good enough for fifth place.

The United States line-up smashed the Russian Federation's world record of 1:22.60 when they clocked a blistering 1:21.80.

Le Clos and Coetzee will be back in the pool at 13:33 SA time for the semi-finals of the men's 50m butterfly.

South African team in Hangzhou:

Men

Chad le Clos, Cameron van der Burgh, Brad Tandy, Ryan Coetzee, Ayrton Sweeney, Douglas Erasmus

Women

Erin Gallagher, Emily Visagie, Rebecca Meder

Source: Sport24