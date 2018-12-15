Nigeria: I Can't Wait for Presidential Debate - Atiku

Photo: allafrica.com

President Muhammadu Buhari (All Progressives Congress), Oby Ezekwesili (Allied Congress Party of Nigeria) Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), Kingsley Moghalu (Young Progressives Party), Fela Durotoye (Alliance for New Nigeria)

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he cannot wait for the 2019 presidential debate.

Atiku said this shortly after his running mate took on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

The PDP candidate commended Obi for "laying out our vision to get Nigeria working again".

"I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid out our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can't wait for the presidential debate," he tweeted.

-- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 14, 2018