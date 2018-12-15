South Africa: Acting SARS Commissioner Appointment Extended

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has re-appointed Mark Kingon as Acting Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for a further 90 days, beginning on December 13.

Kingon will serve as Commissioner until such date as a new Commissioner for SARS is appointed by the President.

Section 7 of the SARS Act empowers the Minister of Finance to appoint an acting commissioner. The President, however, appoints a permanent commissioner.

"Following the judgment of the High Court Gauteng Division of 11 December in TS Moyane v President and Others, the Minister of Finance will assist the President in immediately commencing the process to appoint a new Commissioner of SARS," said the Finance Minister.

An advertisement for the position will be published this weekend.

The Minister will subsequently submit a shortlist, and the names for members of an interview panel, for the President's approval.

After interviews, which are envisaged to be private in nature, the interview panel will recommend a candidate, or candidates, to the President.