Ethiopia: PM Abiy Extend Condolences Over Death of Former President

Former president Girma Woldegiorgis (file photo).

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolences over the death of former president Girma Woldegiorgis, who served as president from 2001 to 2013.

In his message, the Premier expressed sadness over the death of Girma, who served the nation in various capacities.

He said "I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family of H.E. President Girma Wolde-Giorgis and to the People of Ethiopia."

Abiy noted that Girma Woldegiorgis performed various state duties throughout the country in different capacities for many years.

"President Girma rendered his service to the people and the country through his knowledge and experience with an exceptional sense of service and determination, making him a role model for many", the message says.

Girma Woldegiorgis, who served the Horn African nation as president between 2001 and 2013, will be laid to rest in a state funeral.

A national committee has already set-up to oversee the funeral and memorial service.