South Africa: Gruesome Discovery As Two Human Legs Found Floating in Dam

Two human legs have been found floating in a Limpopo dam, which police believe may belong to a man reported missing a week ago.

The gruesome discovery was made during a search operation of the Nandoni Dam by the police's search-and-rescue unit and other role players on Friday, provincial spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

This comes after the disappearance of Uvhona Sikhwari from Hamagidi village, who was reported missing last Saturday.

"Immediately after his disappearance, the victim was searched [for] in the surrounding areas until his motor vehicle was found abandoned next to Nandoni dam, with his belongings inside and the keys on the ignition," Ngoepe said.

"The ongoing police investigations, including forensic investigations, will still determine if the two retrieved legs are those of the missing man or not."

An inquest docket has been opened.

