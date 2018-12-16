16 December 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Africa: Sahrawi Republic Takes Part in AU Meeting On Rights of Women and Girls

Photo: Tamela Hultman/AllAfrica
(file photo).

Addis Ababa — Minister of Social Welfare and Promotion of Women, Mahfuda Rahal, has taken part in the meeting under the auspices of the African Union to accelerate the ratification, domestication and implementation of the Protocol on Women's Rights.

The high-level meeting, which kicked off on December 12, calls for the universal ratification of the Protocol on Women's Rights

The meeting has been convened by the AU Women Gender and Development Directorate in collaboration with the Solidarity for African Women's Rights (SOAWR), the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the support of development partners.

