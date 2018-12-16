16 December 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Egypt: 4400 Year Old Tomb Discovered in Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Urenna Ukiwe

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a tomb which they say is the final resting place of a high priest undiscovered for 4400 years.

The secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri described the discovery as "one of a kind in the last decades".

The tomb was found in the Saqqara pyramid complex near Cairo and has colourful hieroglyphs and statues of pharaohs. Decorative scenes show the owner, a royal priest named Wahtye, with his mother, wife and other relatives.

Archaeologists will start excavating the tomb on 16 December and expect more discoveries to follow - including the owner's sarcophagus.

The archaeologists will continue their exploration and hope to find the priest's coffin soon.

Egypt

Al-Bashir Affirms Strengthening Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

President of the Republic, Feld Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir has affirmed Sudan keenness to enhance and strengthening the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.