Egypt: 4400 Year Old Tomb Discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a tomb which they say is the final resting place of a high priest undiscovered for 4400 years.

The secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri described the discovery as "one of a kind in the last decades".

The tomb was found in the Saqqara pyramid complex near Cairo and has colourful hieroglyphs and statues of pharaohs. Decorative scenes show the owner, a royal priest named Wahtye, with his mother, wife and other relatives.

Archaeologists will start excavating the tomb on 16 December and expect more discoveries to follow - including the owner's sarcophagus.

The archaeologists will continue their exploration and hope to find the priest's coffin soon.