Nigeria: Edo State to Host 2020 National Sports Festival

Abuja — Edo State has been declared as host of the 20th National Sports Festival in 2020, thus knocking out other contenders that include Delta, Imo and Cross River states.

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung made the announcement last night at the close of the 19th edition won by Delta State.

"Despite the short preparation, adequate arrangements were made to ensure the success of the festival," Dalung said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who received the festival flag signifying the next host of the national unity games that began in 1973 in Lagos, said Edo is capable and has the capacity to host the nation come 2020.

The state, however, finished third on the over all medals table with 47 gold, 41 silver and 53 bronze medals totalling 141, behind champion, Delta and Rivers states

Delta State retained her top position with 352 medals that included 163 gold, 88 silver and 101 bronze followed by Rivers State in the second position with 69 gold 58 silver and 67 bronze medals.

The state's Sports Commission Chairman, Godwin Dudu-Orume, told The Guardian that Edo State is rebuilding the famous Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to be the best and most modernised stadium with state-of-the-art facilities.

"We will provide the best modern facilities ever in the history of the National Sports Festival. The state has previously hosted it, but this time, there will be a huge change," Dudu-Orume stated.