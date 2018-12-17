Nigeria: Jonathan, Mustapha Felicitate With Buhari

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, have poured encomium on President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

As the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has also joined other Nigerians and the rest of the world to felicitate with President Buhari as he celebrates his 76th birthday, the association has urged the president to use the occasion to reshuffle his cabinet.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, President Jonathan thanked God for blessing President Buhari with the grace of a long life.

Jonathan further noted that President Buhari has contributed so much to the development of Nigeria, having served the country in different capacities, and always giving his best whenever he is called upon to serve.

According to him "Yours has been a life of great service to our dear country having served as a brave soldier, governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Jonathan, who further highlighted Buhari's patriotism and deep commitment to Nigeria's development, also prayed to God to grant Buhari good health and more productive years.

He said: "I join you, your family, well-wishers and fellow Nigerians to give thanks to Almighty God for the gift of a long life. I wish you good health and more productive years as you continue to lend your skills and energy to the task of building a Nigeria of our dreams."

As President Buhari turns 76 years today, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has also poured encomium on him, saying he has matched his consistency with good vision.

In a birthday message to the president, which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, Mustapha said Buhari was as straight as ever, a gesture he described as the hallmark of a great leader.

"You say what you will do. And you do exactly as you have said. You have matched your consistency with good vision. You have said that Nigeria, under your watch, will be great. Like the great leader you have always been, you are leading the charge from the front in spite of grave distractions and gang-ups. We, your followers, are proud to join you to build a united and prosperous Nigeria.

"As you attain the 76th year landmark, we pray that your strength be renewed. When the job is done, posterity will know that you did your best for Nigeria the way only a true patriot could have," he explained.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the president to use the occasion to reshuffle his cabinet.

NANS' National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bestman Okereafor, stated this in a message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu yesterday.

Okereafor said Buhari, who is also the Chairman of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), had displayed great commitment in repositioning Africa for growth and economic sustainability.

According to him, "The national secretariat of NANS joins the World, ECOWAS and progressive minded Nigerians in wishing our beloved President and ECOWAS Chairman, Buhari, a happy 76th birthday.

"President Buhari, no doubt, has consistently displayed an unrivalled commitment to a better Africa and Nigeria.

"Nigerian students both home and in Diaspora are sincerely praying that God upholds, strengthens and preserves our president.

"We also pray that God helps you lead this country in the right direction of progress, peace and prosperity for all."

Okereafor, however, said NANS was also calling on Buhari to consider a cabinet reshuffle.

"There is a need to bring on board young, fresh and capable hands into your cabinet to man critical and growing areas especially in some sectors of the country's economy," he added.