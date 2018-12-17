Nigeria: Thisday Reporter, Eleke Wins 2018 Anambra Correspondents Award

Awka — Anambra State correspondent of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. David-Chyddy Eleke, has been announced the winner of the 2018 Anambra Correspondents Award.

The reporter was announced winner of the award by the Chairman of the panel of judges, Mr. Victor Agusiobo, a veteran journalist and former editor of National Light Newspapers, owned by the Anambra State Government.

While announcing the winner of the award, Agusiobo said: "We had very beautiful entries, all of which were well written and deeply investigated.

"But the panel, after a cursory look at all the entries, considered a piece by David-Chyddy Eleke titled: 'The menace of erosion in Anambra', which was published in THISDAY Newspaper, as the best entry because it has depth, and the subject matter was roundly exhausted, just as the piece was very well investigated."

The award was instituted by Chief Obini Onuchukwu, a former journalist and Deputy Registrar of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, for correspondents of various media outfit in the country, practicing in the state, with a prize of a brand new high definition Hewlett Packard (HP) laptop and three months internet subscription.

Onuchukwu said the gesture was to encourage journalists and create a culture of competitiveness and hard work among journalists in the state.