South Africa: Chief Albert Luthuli's Youngest Daughter Dies

Thembekile Luthuli-Ngobese who passed away at age 79 (file photo).

The youngest daughter of the late Chief Albert Luthuli, Thembekile Luthuli-Ngobese passed away unexpectedly in a Durban hospital, a family member confirmed to News24.

The 79-year-old died on Thursday as a result of a brain aneurysm after spending just a week in hospital, her daughter and spokesperson for the Ngobese family, said Nana Ngobese.

She said her mom complained of headaches and was admitted to hospital earlier this month.

Ngobese added that the death came as a shock as it was unexpected and that her mother's older sisters are particularly saddened.

Luthuli-Ngobese is survived by her five daughters, 18 grandchildren and her legacy of community upliftment in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Ngobese explained that her mom, just like Chief Luthuli lived for the community, and that she dedicated her life to community development.

At aged 63, Luthuli-Ngobese graduated summa cum laude at the University of the Western Cape, where she studied a BA in Community Development.

Luthuli-Ngobese's funeral service is expected to take place on Monday in KwaMashu

Chief Luthuli was president general of the African National Congress from December 1952 until his death in 1967.

Luthuli was also Africa's first Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in 1960.

Source: News24