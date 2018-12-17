South Africa: Police Officer Killed By Drunken Driver At Roadblock

A police officer was killed after an alleged drunken driver failed to stop at a road block, driving into the police officer.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that police officers from Atteridgeville police station were conducting a road block on the R511 and R512 on Saturday when the speeding vehicle failed to stop.

"A male Constable was knocked down and succumbed to his injuries. The member was declared dead on the scene," said Peters in a statement.

"A male suspect, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, was arrested for culpable homicide and for driving under the influence of alcohol."

In an unrelated incident also on Saturday, a 38-year-old Warrant Officer stationed at National Head Office was declared dead on scene after being involved in an accident on the R21 near Olifantsfontein.

In a statement, acting Gauteng commissioner of police Major General Max Masha said that their deepest sympathies go out to the families of the deceased police officers.

"[T]hese deaths are really sad and we thus urge the public to observe and respect traffic laws and rather find alternative means of transport after indulging in alcohol or drugs," said Masha.

Source: News24