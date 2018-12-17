Zimbabwe: Mudzuri Fate in Chamisa's Hands

The fate of MDC Alliance vice president Eng Elias Mudzuri will now be decided by opposition leader Mr Nelson Chamisa after the national council referred disciplinary issues against the former Harare mayor to the party's presidium.

The MDC Alliance presidium consists of Chamisa (president), Professor Welshman Ncube, Eng Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi (vice presidents) and Thabitha Khumalo as chair, according to spokesman Jacob Mafume.

The MDC Alliance national council met on Saturday last week at the party's headquarters in Harare.

Mr Mafume confirmed the latest developments on Eng Mudzuri in a statement yesterday.

"The meeting noted the allegations against vice president Mudzuri's conduct and resolved that the matter be dealt with by the presidium," said Mr Mafume.

Eng Mudzuri, who reportedly wants to challenge Mr Chamisa for the party presidency at next year's congress, was recently taken to task by party officials for being part of a parliamentary delegation of presiding officers that paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House.

A video of him being quizzed by senior members of the party for his attendance went viral on various social media platforms.

The MDC Alliance has refused to acknowledge President Mnangagwa's electoral victory in the July 30 harmonised elections although its electoral petition at the Constitutional Court was thrown out for lack of merit. The party doesn't want its officials to acknowledge President Mnangagwa.

The MDC Alliance congress was initially scheduled for February next year but Mr Chamisa and his allies now want it in October to give him time to purge the party of potential challengers.

Eng Mudzuri and the party's secretary-general, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, are expected to contest Mr Chamisa for the party's presidency.

Eng Mudzuri has not been attending MDC Alliance meetings at Harvest House of late.

Party insiders say EngMudzuri is afraid those in Mr Chamisa's camp might unleash violence on him if he visits the party headquarters.

A number of senior party officials have been assaulted at the MDC Alliance headquarters before, including Mr Elton Mangoma, for harbouring leadership ambitions.

Also at its meeting on Saturday, the MDC Alliance national council resolved to carry out a post-mortem of its parliamentary candidates selection criteria after it performed dismally in the July 30 elections.

"In respect of the party's parliamentary campaign in the 2018 elections, the party resolved to set up an inquiry to review candidate selection and make recommendations for future elections.

"The meeting reviewed progress made in the integration process and resolved that the process be completed in the shortest possible time," added Mr Mafume.

Zanu-PF won the parliamentary elections with a two-thirds majority.